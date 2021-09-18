Patron (PAT) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $5,503.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

