Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

