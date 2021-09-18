Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

