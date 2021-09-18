Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

