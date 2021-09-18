Peercoin Price Tops $0.92 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $24.90 million and $8,659.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,131,861 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

