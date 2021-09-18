Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

