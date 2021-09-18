Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

PEGRY stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

