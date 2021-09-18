Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,084,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,607,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

