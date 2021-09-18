PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

