Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.22.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $284.73 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.