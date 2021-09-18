People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,398 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 74.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

