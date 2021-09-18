People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

