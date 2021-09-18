People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,930 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $30,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 315,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 391,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

