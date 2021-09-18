Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.