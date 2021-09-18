PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $298.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $303.50 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.