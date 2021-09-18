PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $298.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $303.50 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.