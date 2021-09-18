Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0509 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $45,045.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,560,976 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

