Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

