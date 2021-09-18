Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $42,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

