PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Makes New $213,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,821. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,092 shares of company stock valued at $65,260,116 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

