Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 761,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a P/E ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

