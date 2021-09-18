Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

PILBF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,030. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

