Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 6,694,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $152,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

