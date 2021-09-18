Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

