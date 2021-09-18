Piper Sandler Comments on SkillSoft Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SkillSoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKIL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

