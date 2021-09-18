Piper Sandler Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $610.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $623.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

