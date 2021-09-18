Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $516.27 million and $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00005700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00287819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00139246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00197930 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,880,828 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

