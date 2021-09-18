Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $18.24 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

