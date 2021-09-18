Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

PSTV opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

