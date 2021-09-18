PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 125 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 313.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $743,380. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $152.75 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

