PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

