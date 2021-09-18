PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,590 shares of company stock valued at $42,283,015 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

