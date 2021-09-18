Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,555. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

