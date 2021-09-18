Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.80 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and $1.98 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

