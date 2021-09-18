Polkastarter Reaches One Day Volume of $20.14 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $135.93 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

