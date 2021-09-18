Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

