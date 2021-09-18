Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

