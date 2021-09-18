Primecap Management Co. CA Has $29.78 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,512 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.33% of IMAX worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

