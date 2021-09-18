Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $36,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

MGM opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

