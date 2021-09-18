Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,686,332 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.59% of GAN worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 340,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

