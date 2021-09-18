Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 12,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day moving average is $292.60. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

