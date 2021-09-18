Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 31,900 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $71,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $131.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

