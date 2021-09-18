Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.