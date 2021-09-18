Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 429,435 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $62,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.84 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

