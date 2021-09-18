Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,204 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Saul Centers worth $63,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE BFS opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

