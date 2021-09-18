Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $59,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

