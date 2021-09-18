Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.09 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $66,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

