Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,689 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Teradyne worth $74,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 163.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

