Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. 223,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

