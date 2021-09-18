Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Up 3.7%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $93.44. 1,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,659,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

