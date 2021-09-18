ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo Sells 275,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 275,000 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$277,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,329,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,343.53.
PFM opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27.
About ProntoForms
