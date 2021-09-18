ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo Sells 275,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 275,000 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$277,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,329,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,343.53.

PFM opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

